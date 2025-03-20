Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the most celebrated romantic films of Hindi cinema which is still adored today. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 1999 film is considered timeless when it comes to the plot, performances and the songs. However, did you know that Salman Khan was left unhappy with the climax of the film? Yes, you heard it right! The superstar was not pleased with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character Nandini choosing her husband Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) over his character Sameer.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, in a throwback interview, Salman Khan revealed that he was not happy with the ‘depressive’ ending that Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave to the film. He revealed that love should win against all the traditions. Not only this but Salman also said how he would have ended the movie if he was the director of the same.

Salman Khan said, “I did not agree with the ending in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sanjay Bhansali told me that he wanted a depressive high. But frankly, I feel that love is above all traditions. But if you are making a traditional film, then (cuss word) love. Nandini (Aishwarya) should have left her husband and gone with the guy she loved (Salman). Her husband (Ajay Devgan) was like a god to her for what he did. If I had made Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, I would have let her go with the guy she loved.”

For the unversed, the ending of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character Nandini choosing to return to her husband Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) despite the latter helping her to reunite with her old lover Sameer (Salman Khan). It was one of the most unexpected endings out there which had left the audience divided. Needless to say, the fans who wanted Sameer and Nandini to be an endgame were truly disappointed.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Mithun Chakraborty’s Alleged Link-Up With Sridevi Turned Hell For 1st Wife Yogeeta Bali, What Followed Next Was A Suicide Attempt! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News