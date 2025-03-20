We’re just a few days away from the grand release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. In the post-pandemic era, things aren’t working well for the Bollywood superstar, and the situation is expected to change this Eid. The magnum opus could also be described as a do-or-die affair for him as it’s been long since he hasn’t tasted clean success at the Indian box office. Amid this, let’s find out how much the upcoming action thriller needs to earn to be a hit.

Budget of the film

Tiger 3 continues to be the most expensive film in Salman Khan’s career, with a reported budget of 300 crores. If not the same, his upcoming biggie is next to Tiger 3 in terms of cost. It is learned that Salman’s next project is made on a budget of 200 crores, making it one of his grand affairs.

With such a high cost on the back, Sikandar won’t have an easy route to achieve the success tag at the Indian box office. In fact, it’ll need to be Salman’s biggest grosser to be a clean success.

How much Sikandar needs to be a hit?

By the basic box office rule, a film must earn double its budget to be a clean hit. So, Sikandar must earn 400 crore net at the Indian box office. By doing so, it will make 100% returns, thus securing a hit verdict. If the film achieves this total, it’ll become Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film domestically.

Currently, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman’s highest-grosser in India, with a net collection of 339.16 crores. To be a hit, Sikandar will need a 17.93% higher collection than Tiger Zinda Hai.

It’s a big target on the board, but it is achievable if the audience appreciates the content, and word-of-mouth is highly positive. In the post-COVID era, Tiger 3 is Salman Khan’s highest-grosser, with a net collection of 286 crores. Let’s see if Sikandar crosses it and becomes a clean hit.

