KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash is gearing up to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Meanwhile, he is also busy in his much-anticipated love story – Toxic. But his fans in Japan are rejoicing to witness the hysteria with the re-release of the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. The superstar is all set for the re-release of the film in Japan.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film turned into a blockbuster at the box office, earning 856 crore in India and 1230 crore worldwide. Now with the Japan re-release, the film needs to earn a very minimal amount to break a major record!

KGF: Chapter 2 Needs Only 6 Crore!

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, needs only 6 crore to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan. Currently, the tenth highest-grossing Indian film in Japan is Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, along with Abhishek Bachchan. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the stylized heist action thriller earned ¥104.5M (6.02 crore) in Japan!

Will Yash Dethrone Aamir Khan!

It would be interesting to see if Yash dethrones Aamir Khan in Japan and delivers the tenth highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. In doing so, Yash would push another Bollywood film out of the top 10 list, with only three Bollywood films remaining in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan below:

RRR : ¥2.42B (139 crore) Muthu: ¥405M (23.3 crore) Baahubali 2: ¥305M (16.56 crore) 3 Idiots: ¥170M (9.78 crore) English Vinglish: ¥160M (9.21 crore) The Lunchbox: ¥150M (8.63 crore) Saaho: ¥131M (7.54 crore) Magadheera: ¥130.1M (7.49 crore) Enthiran: ¥109.6M (6.3 crore) Dhoom 3: ¥104.5M (6.02 crore)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Kannada films of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office: Mohanlal Starrer Creates History In Australia, Registers #1 Opening For Mollywood Through Pre-Sales!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News