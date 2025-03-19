Japan loves Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s magnificent chemistry as their film Wicked continues to gross winning numbers. The film is set to hit a significant milestone in Japan soon, and the spring break week is also providing the much-needed boost. Scroll below for the deets.

The Hollywood musical fantasy is competing with two local films, Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales and another film. However, Ariana’s film and the 44th Doraemon movie go back and forth in the top two spots. The film was five months late at the Japan box office. Snow White is opening in the theatres on Thursday, and it is one of the most hyped films to hit the screens worldwide.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales and Wicked are enjoying strong legs at the Japan box office. The spring break week gives the films a much-needed boost. Wicked collected $415K on its second Tuesday, a drop of -18.3% from last weekend. The musical fantasy has hit a $9.2 million cume in Japan. It is now less than $1 million away from hitting the $10 million milestone.

The report also revealed that Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales is leading the box office daily fight as it collected a strong $420K on its second Tuesday. In addition, the animated feature has seen a spike of +109.8% from last week. It has thus hit $10.2 million in the region. The Doraemon movie is, therefore, at the #1 spot, while Wicked had to settle for the #2 spot.

Wicked finally ended its box office run in the United States, earning $473.2 million in its domestic run. It had to conclude its run staying below Frozen II’s $477.37 million US haul, failing to enter the domestic top 25 grosser list. It has accumulated $265.61 million overseas, raising the worldwide total to $738.8 million. It might be able to hit the $740 million milestone globally with its lifetime collection in Japan.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked was released in Japan on March 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

