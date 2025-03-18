Emily Blunt is a notable actress in Hollywood who is known for seamlessly moving between genres. She often plays powerful, intelligent characters. From period dramas to rom-coms and more, Blunt stood out in every role. She also garnered a lot of praise as Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Today, we are going to take a look at the actress’s last five films at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

She got her breakthrough in her career with The Devil Wears Prada and The Young Victoria. This was followed by several diverse and acclaimed performances, such as Edge of Tomorrow, Sicario, and A Quiet Place I & II. Blunt started her career in British theatre and television. Soon, the actress established herself as a serious, leading actress who could do action, thriller, and drama. She knows how to balance Hollywood blockbusters and artistic films.

According to The Numbers, Emily Blunt appeared as a leading actress in 22 films with an aggregate box office of $2.14 billion worldwide. Her last film, The Fall Guy, opposite the Barbie star Ryan Reynolds, had a lot of buzz, but it failed to deliver at the box office and became a flop. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is the highest-grossing film of the actress among the last five releases. She was also nominated for the 2024 Oscars in the Best Supporting Actress in a Film category for her performance as Kitty Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. It collected $330.07 million in the United States and $975.81 million worldwide. The film dominated the award season last year, taking home all the major awards. Now, let’s take a look at Emily’s last five films at the box office.

5. Wild Mountain Thyme (2020) – $1.51 million

4. The Fall Guy (2024) – $181.07 million

3. Jungle Cruise (2021) – $220.88 million

2. A Quiet Place Part II (2020) – $297.37 million

1.Oppenheimer (2023) – $975.81 million

On the professional front, Emily Blunt is reuniting with Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine, which is scheduled to be released this year.

