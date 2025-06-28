Spoiler Alert: This article reveals major plot points from Squid Game Season 3.

Season 3 of Squid Game has finally arrived on Netflix and is getting mixed reactions from the audience. This article will contain spoilers if you haven’t watched the season yet. Before steering forward, please check the spoiler alert disclaimer.

The Squid Game Season 3 concluded with the victory of Player 222, who was a baby born during the game. For those unaware, the original Player 222, Jun-hee, was pregnant and gave birth to a female child in the game. After her death, the VIPs advised Frontman to make the baby part of the game by giving her her mother’s tag number.

Why Did Seong Gi-Hun Sacrifice Himself In The Final Game?

Seong Gi-hun promised Jun-hee to protect the kid at any cost, leading to Player 456 sacrificing himself in the final game. This time, the final contest was different from the last time. The players must eliminate at least one contestant by throwing that person from the top.

Player 333, i.e., Lee Myung-gi, the baby’s father, and Gi-Hun were the finalists along with the baby. Lee attempted to take all the money solely by eliminating Gi-Hun and sacrificing the baby, too.

However, Player 456 stopped him in his tracks by eliminating him from the game, but the buzzer was not pressed. This led to the former winner sacrificing himself by jumping from the top, and the infant baby emerged as the winner of the deadly game.

Will Squid Game Return With A Fourth Season?

After the end of Squid Game, the Front Man destroyed the entire place using a bomb. Later, it was revealed that the female baby was delivered to the police officer, Hwang Jun-ho, along with the withdrawal card of the prize money.

Even the Front Man visited the USA to Seong Gi-hun’s daughter and gave her his father’s final belongings along with the golden card. When the leader was around a traffic signal, he heard a noise of someone playing ddakji.

He noticed a female recruiter playing ddakji with a poor man and slapping him every time he lost. When she saw the Front Man, eye contact took place. This subtly confirms that Squid Game Season 3 surely concludes, but the Squid Game franchise still stands tall.

Ddakji is being played in America similarly to the way the Korean Recruiter used to play, affirms Squid Game USA/the American version. So, instead of Season 4, the audience will soon witness the new version of the deadly game.

