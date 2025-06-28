Horror anime fans have a fresh nightmare to look forward to as Netflix continues to strengthen its anime lineup. This summer, the popular streaming platform brings The Summer Hikaru Died, a chilling new series set to arrive next month. The anime, adapted from Mokumokuren’s manga, dives into a twisted coming-of-age tale and mixes body horror with unsettling friendship drama.

When Is The Summer Hikaru Died Releasing?

The horror anime will be landing on Netflix on July 5, 2025. Fans of the genre can watch it from the comfort of their homes. The anime will reportedly have 12 episodes.

The Summer Hikaru Died Anime is listed for 12 episodes! ✨More: https://t.co/TxnZCC3Rs9 pic.twitter.com/B7aNA8jJxK — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 27, 2025

What Is The Plot Of The Summer Hikaru Died?

Viewers will find themselves pulled into a story that begins innocently with two boys, Yoshiki and Hikaru, growing up side by side in a quiet Japanese village. However, everything changes when Hikaru returns from the mountains, and something else is inside him.

Origin Of The Summer Hikaru Died Manga Series

According to Collider, the manga first appeared in Kadokawa’s Young Ace Up digital publication back in 2021. It caught the attention of horror lovers who couldn’t stop turning its pages, always dreading what would happen next. Kadokawa’s reputation for classics like Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion set the stage for this story’s success.

🎉 Less than 10 days to go until The Summer Hikaru Died airs! pic.twitter.com/45zUCpWSr2 — 【The Summer Hikaru Died】EN Global (@hikaru_anime_en) June 27, 2025

Meet The Voice Cast Of The Summer Hikaru Died

The cast is studded with vocal talents, including Chiaki Kobayashi as Yoshiki and Shuichiro Umeda as the changed Hikaru. Other cast members are Yumiri Hanamori, Wakana Kowaka, Chikahiro Kobayashi, Yoshiki Nakajima, and Shion Wakayama, who delivers a performance that brings the unsettling story to life.

The Summer Hikaru Died promises a series that will linger in minds long after the credits roll. This summer, horror anime fans will find themselves questioning who their friends really are and whether the people they know are the same as before. The countdown to terror starts now, with Netflix ready to unleash it on July 5, 2025.

Director Ryohei Takeshita On Bringing The Manga’s Eerie Atmosphere To Life

Director Ryohei Takeshita has previous experience working on shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, but he is really focused on capturing every bit of this manga’s elusive ambience. He believes that the horror is not about jump scares, but a generally heavy, creeping feeling that something is truly wrong.

“Even when I first read the manga, I was struck by a strong sense of ‘eeriness.’ It’s not the type of horror that relies on jump scares—it’s more about the feeling that something might be there, an eerie stillness, or a strange heaviness in the atmosphere. That’s the kind of fear it evokes,” he said in an interview with Anime News Network.

He added, “I felt that this atmosphere absolutely had to be recreated in the animation. Of course, the original manga is already incredible, but I was constantly aware of the need to go beyond that through the unique possibilities of animation.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Desi Edition: Who Should Play Your Favorite Detectives In The Indian Adaptation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News