Spoiler Alert: This article discusses some major points of the finale episode of Squid Game 3.

The final season of Squid Game was released on June 27, 2025. The ardent fans and viewers were waiting with bated breath to know what would happen by the end of the series that kept everyone on the edge of their seats with each season. While that wait is over, it seems the viewers are not satisfied with the finale climax. It left them so disappointed that it has become a topic of discussion on social media platforms. For those who don’t know, Squid Game is a survival K-drama featuring Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, and others in several important lead characters.

Season 3 began from where it ended in the finale episode of season 2, with games resuming and putting the remaining contestants to the test. This season will see how the several popular characters’ fates unravel into heartbreaking losses. But even then, the viewers had hope in Gi Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), but what happens by the end of it is too disappointing. Scroll ahead to find out.

What Happens By The End Of Squid Game 3?

It all comes down to the baby. Yes, the baby. If you have watched season 2, then you would know that Player 222 (Jun Hee) was playing the games while being pregnant. In this season, she will deliver her unborn child. But this dramatic scene will end with Player 120’s (Hyun Ju) death. This is one of the first leading characters’ demises that will leave you teary-eyed. But it doesn’t end here. This scene also involves Player 149 (Geum-Ja) killing her own son in order to protect Player 222 and her child.

While the hopes of Jun Hee to survive this game with her baby started to decrease with the second game, jump rope. As she was unable to go forward with her injured ankle, Player 456 (Gi Hun) took her child forward and jumped on. But in this scene, Player 222 sacrifices herself to keep her baby safe. There have been many attempts to get rid of the baby, but somehow the child has been saved by the other members.

In the showdown, Player 333, the father of the child, threatens Gi Hun by trying to sacrifice his own child. However, this does not happen, and the showdown remains between Gi Hun and the baby. He jumps off the cliff, sacrifices himself, and saves the child. Now, this ending didn’t sit right with the fans.

How Netizens Have Been Reacting To The Ending?

Many viewers voiced their issues with the ending, suggesting that so many characters’ deaths were unnecessary just to save the baby’s life. While others pointed out how it to ‘misogynistic’. One of the viewers wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “What a STUPID f*cking ending. Is Squid Game pro-life? Why is this INFANT treated as more important than these adults? Why is it even allowed to compete? They lost the plot. Worst possible ending imaginable.”

. What a STUPID fucking ending. Is squid game pro-life? Why is this INFANT treated as more important than these adults? Why is it even allowed to compete. They lost the plot. Worst possible ending imaginable. — Rose Mulet (@heyitsrosemulet) June 27, 2025

Another one wrote, “How much did that government pay these writers to push that pro life agenda to the extent that the damn baby wins the whole game???”

squid game 3 sg3 spoilers /// – how much did that government pay these writers to push that pro life agenda to the extent that the damn baby wins the whole game??? #SquidGame #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/W9EjN52J35 — tastefully yours chief mourner (@HY0RAS) June 27, 2025

One of the viewers commented, “It was so bad on so many levels how did they ever release this.”

it was so bad on so many levels how did they ever release this — 𓅾 Wolfgang 🚦🏜️📼 (@sleepykitsune__) June 27, 2025

…maybe it’s a good thing i quit watching after the first season — from the river to the sea 🍉 (@Kiss_MyAsh1) June 27, 2025

The viewers believe the story could have a better ending. Have you watched Squid Game 3 yet on Netflix? What do you think?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

