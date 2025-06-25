K-Pop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s latest animated movie that has created quite a buzz across the globe. People are going gaga over the film ever since it was released on June 20, 2025. Viewers have been trying to find out all the easter eggs and details about the movie. Set in an alternate version of Korea, the storyline revolves around a girl band named Huntrix, who are pop stars by day and demon slayers by night. It’s all about friendship, fantasy, action, and a little bit of romance.

While people fell in love with the characters – Rumi, Mira, and Zoey – the Huntrix, many have been figuring out the voices behind these characters. Arden Cho voiced Rumi, May Hong played Mira, and Ji Young-Yoo voiced Zoey. But who gave the singing voices to these pop stars? Scroll ahead to find out.

Who Are The Real Singers Behind Huntrix?

While the storyline grabbed people’s attention, it’s the album of the movie that hit the ball out of the park. The powerful performances by Huntrix, be it How It’s Done or Golden or Takedown, or This Is What It Sounds Like – every soundtrack resonated with the audiences, and the vocal range has left the viewers stunned. This left everyone with the question – who are the real voices behind all the songs?

By the end of the movie, we get to know that the popular South Korean band, TWICE, has sung Takedown. But apart from that, who voiced the characters while they sang their songs? Rumi, who is the lead vocalist of the fictional band Huntrix in K-Pop Demon Hunters, has been voiced by EJAE. She is a Korean-American vocal producer, arranger, and singer based in Brooklyn. Not only was she a part of this project as a singer, but also wrote many tracks for the film. EJAE has also worked as a lyricist for bands like TWICE and Red Velvet. (via Kbizoom)

ลิสต์เพลงใน KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) เผื่อใครอยากไปเสิร์ชฟัง ทำเพลงออกมาดีมากกกก ชอบทุกเพลงจริง ๆ😍 1. TAKEDOWN – TWICE (Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Chaeyoung)

2. How It's Done – HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

3. Soda Pop – Saja Boys (Andrew Choi,… pic.twitter.com/0EKbDMKirj — Korseries.com (@Korseries) June 25, 2025

Audrey Nuna (Audrey Chu) voices Mira, the lead dancer of the band Huntrix. She is an R&B artist based in New Jersey. Her unique vocal range and dynamic tone helped the character Mira come to life. She is best known for her tracks like Damn Right and Comic Sans.

Zoey, the main rapper of Huntrix and also the youngest member of the team, is voiced by Rei Ami, a Korean-American singer/songwriter/rapper. She became famous because of her track Freak on TikTok in 2020. Rei Ami brings an energized boldness to Zoey’s characteristics while she’s on stage. Together – EJAE, Audrey, and Rei Ami have created magic as a trio, and because of them, the film’s soundtracks have been going crazy viral on the internet.

Have you watched K-Pop Demon Hunters yet? If not, stream it on Netflix.

