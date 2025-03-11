In the last month, rumors were rife that BTS J-Hope and TWICE Nayeon were in a romantic relationship. However, now, amid these speculations, their online interactions have fueled the reports even more, sparking reactions from netizens. For the unversed, both of them belong to the music industry and enjoy a massive fan following. They are known for their vocal skills and charismatic presence on stage.

Although these rumors have not been confirmed yet, netizens are quite excited to know what’s happening between them. Scroll ahead as their recent video clip went viral, making people believe the speculations about them dating.

Amid the dating rumors, when Nayeon, along with her TWICE member Momo, took up J-Hope’s Sweet Dreams dance challenge and performed the song, it left netizens shocked. They thought it was a brave move to feature together in a video and interact with each other online while people were talking about their relationship. Many have even come up with conspiracy theories regarding when they started dating, how it happened, and so on. It seems like the K-pop idols doesn’t give a damn to what people are talking.

Netizens took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and circulated their opinions and reactions to this video and J-Hope and Nayeon’s gestures. One wrote, “Nayeon and J-Hope in one video together after the conspiracy theories circulating, ITS POETIC.” Another fan commented, “Not at J-Hope and Nayeon doing the challenge in the midst of their rumor dating news?! THEY ACTUALLY KNOW WHAT THEYRE DOING.” One of the X users stated, “Really iconic, they deserve a round of applause, those guys are crazy lmaoooo they didn’t give a damn.” Another unusual comment read, “Nayeon and J-Hope dating rumours turned into a Nayeon Momo and J-Hope collab… Nayeon and Jisoo dating rumours next please.”

The video went viral on TikTok as well, and K-netizens flooded those posts with their comments. However, after a while, J-Hope also hopped on with Nayeon and Momo for their ‘Shanhai Romance’ dance trend. Everywhere, people pointed out how hilarious it is to feature in videos amid dating rumors. Either they are too casual about it, or this is their way of denying those speculations.

One such netizen commented on TikTok, “Was there an emergency meeting at Hybe that the entire industry showed up?” Another one stated, “Wait, with Nayeon, I suddenly remember about some ship about them.” One TikTok user joked, “Nayeon and J-Hope ending all those dating rumors.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this whole speculated romance between BTS J-Hope and TWICE’s Nayeon? Let us know.

