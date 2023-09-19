The South Korean girl band TWICE’s star Nayeon has been making rounds in the news ever since a lawsuit of 600 million KRW was filed against her. The lead vocalist of the girl group has now won the lawsuit as the District Court’s judge ruled out a decision in her and her mother’s favour. In response to the lawsuit controversy, her agency JYP Entertainment is now filing a defamation case.

Nayeon, whose real name is Im Na-yeon, began her musical career as a part of TWICE in 2015. Apart from her commitments to the group, she also focuses on her solo career. The singer released her eponymous debut ET, Im Nayeon, last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Nayeon was fighting against the lawsuit since last January. As per a report by Newsen, the 27-year-old’s mother’s ex-boyfriend filed a 600 million KRW (approx $453,000) loan lawsuit against the K-pop star. The Plaintiff mentioned he transferred approximately $535.9 million KRW (approx $405,000) to Nayeon and her mother in a span of 12 years, from 2004 to 2016. The court acknowledged that Nayeon’s side received at least 500 million KRW for various reasons, including monthly rent, tuition, loans and telecommunication expenses.

However, the Plaintiff lost the case due to insufficient evidence that the total amount was recognised as a loan with an obligation to repay. He has not appealed again after losing the trial to the TWICE star. Now, Nayeon’s agency JYP Entertainment is pursuing a defamation case against the Plaintiff for hampering their artist’s reputation.

A source of the agency said, “There is nothing else to say [regarding the case] because the ruling has already been finalised and closed and has nothing to do with the artist’s activities as an artist.” They continued, “However, we will take firm legal action against the matter of defaming the artist’s reputation or insulting [the artist] through speculative writing going forward.”

For the unversed, TWICE is among the most popular K-pop girl bands, including BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, Fifty-Fifty, Girls’ Generation and more. It has nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: ‘Destined With You’ Fame Rowoon Leaves SF9 To Pursue Acting & Solo Activities, Apologises To Fan In A Heartfelt Letter Saying “Sincerity Would Be Conveyed”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News