South Korea’s one of the s*xiest actors, Ahn Hyo Seop, is leading every headline not only for his recent K-drama ‘A Time Called You’ but also for his posts on Instagram featuring his delicious physique. But do you know he looked quite different in the initial phase of his career? Yes, we stumbled upon a viral video and were quite shocked to see his drastic change. Scroll ahead to see for yourself.

However, apparently, Hyo Seop’s new drama ‘A Time Called You‘ is facing quite a backlash from the audience over its ill portrayal of South Korea, even after his chemistry with Jeon Yeo-been is widely appreciated.

An Indian K-drama fanatic, ‘_anuxeditz_’ created the viral edited video showing Ahn Hyo Seop’s massive manly transformation from a mere teenage boy. In the video, the Instagram user compiled Ahn Hyo Seop’s looks from his drama Still 17, along with his gorgeous looks from ‘Business Proposal‘. For the unversed, since then, he was seen in Romantic Doctor and A Time Called You, where he looked nothing less than a s*xy man with a drool-worthy physique.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu🍁💜 (@_anuxeditz_)

Trust me, this ‘munda is kukkad kamal da’!

Now, Ahn Hyo Seop’s massive fanbase started commenting on the video. One wrote, “He was really archaeopteryx before😂”

Another one penned, “I really didn’t recognise him in Still 17. I thought he’s an actor who slightly resembles Hyo Seop 😂”

One of the fans commented, “It’s the power of weight gain. He just got chubbier cheeks ❤️”, however, another wrote, “I just got a mini heart attack❤️”

“Bro turned into a manhwa character just by gaining some pounds”, one penned. Another commented, “Shifted from twisted men to k drama men too fast!!! Someone please tell me to stop 🔥🔥😍😍”

“That’s wilddddddd,” exclaimed another fan.

Another fan explained, “Yes, it’s weight gain, but it’s the haircut too. He’s got an interview on youtube with the same weight, but a good hair cut and he looks much better.”

Well, whatever magic Ahn Hyo Seop did, it really worked. What say?

