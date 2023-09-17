South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are among the most celebrated actors. The two have explored various genres throughout their career and impressed millions with their amazing acting skills. While the two have often mentioned how working together in the 2018 film The Negotiation changed their lives for good, they did not share much time on the screen. But, they made sure to meet off-screen and later allegedly fell in love on the sets of their drama, Crash Landing On You.

The couple has been in the industry for over two decades now and are known as ‘melodrama queen’ and ‘rom-com king.’ Despite knowing each other for years, they came together for a movie in 2018.

After their film The Negotiation, the duo revealed in various interviews that they grew fond of each other. They later came together for the popular K-drama Crash Landing On You. After a whirlwind romance of a few years, the couple tied the knot last year and also welcomed their first baby, a boy.

Back in 2018, Son Ye-jin revealed how The Negotiation was a shift of genre for her, per Soompi, and said, “[The conflict] was one of the things that drew me to the script.” She added how she was grateful the movie had her then-future-husband and continued, “There are a lot of actors that come to mind when playing villains, but Hyun Bin is an unexpected choice. I’m glad that they thought out of the box when it came to his casting.”

As she further talked about Hyun Bin, the Thirty-Nine actress Son Ye-jin said, “We related to each other on a lot of levels. That’s why I think filming went well. We didn’t rehearse a lot together because we communicate through monitors in the movie, but we had to get close to each other fast. We met often off-camera and talked about our shared experiences in the industry. There were a lot of similarities.”

It seems that their feelings began on the sets of the movie.

