Kim Sejeong is among the A-list South Korean stars who enjoy a massive fanbase not only in Korea but across the globe, including India. And, why not, the Business Proposal star’s effervescent charm is truly hard to resist. She has not restricted herself to acting and also has a prolific singing career. In 2016, Kim Sejeong started her music career as a member of two K-pop groups I.O.I and Gugudan. However, she later established herself as a soloist.

Recently, Kim Sejeong released her first full-length music album titled Door that includes 11 tracks, written by the singer-actress. Nine of the tracks have been composed by her.

In a latest interview with Indian Express, Kim Sejeong spoke about Door and revealed that she has also contributed in planning music videos and album introduction materials, apart from writing and composing.

Kim Sejeong said, “The album, Door, quite literally represents a ‘door’. I’ve conveyed this concept as both an ‘open door’ and a ‘closed door.’ This signifies not only my limitless potential but also an aspect of myself that only I know of and hasn’t been revealed to others yet, all woven into one overarching theme. The album encompasses songs with various colours and genres and we aim for people to listen and think that it is something that I as a singer am capable of, or find something that they’ve never seen before.”

The Uncanny Counter actress also revealed her love for India and her wish to be a part of Bollywood. Sejeong said, “I have a deep love for travelling, and there are a few countries I’m eager to explore in my lifetime, with India being one of them. India’s landscapes and culture are incredibly captivating, and I’m drawn to the idea of immersing myself in its rich heritage.”

“I also love Indian cuisine, particularly curry, and other dishes, and I’m curious to try the local dishes and see what it tastes like. Moreover, the uniqueness of Bollywood films has always interested me, so if the opportunity arises, I would love to be a part of Bollywood movies as well,” Kim Sejeong concluded.

