Kim Sejeong is one of the most celebrated South Korean actresses who started her career as a K-pop idol. From performing on stage to winning millions of hearts with her acting skills, the starlet has been carving a path of her own in the industry for years. She earns millions and even has an impressive net worth, but do you know she likes to live a modest life? Scroll ahead to read more about it.

From featuring in a rom-com like Business Proposal to doing action sequences in The Uncanny Encounter, Sejeong has shown versatility in her acting skills throughout her career. She has returned as Do Ha Na in The Uncanny Encounter 2, and we cannot stop admiring her dedication.

Kim Sejeong’s Net Worth

Kim Sejeong is an all-rounder. However, apart from her commercial films and dramas, she also endorses luxury brands and enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram, which sort of widens her ways of income. Currently, it’s estimated that Kim Sejeong’s net worth is 5 to 7 million USD. Earlier this year, the actress became the first-ever Asian Global ambassador for the French brand Longchamp.

However, being so successful and owner of such wealth, Kim Sejeong has never lived life royally; rather, she has always been down to earth and lived a modest life. In February, she helped the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and gave out a 32,000 USD donation, as mentioned in K-drama stars.

She knows how to balance and spend her money. Sejeong has nine active bank accounts that deal with her expenses, credit card payments, investments and more.

Kim Sejeong keeps her hard work and dedication on track, and with that, her net worth will double up very soon. She is now seen in The Uncanny Encounter 2, which is streaming on Netflix.

What are your thoughts after knowing Kim Sejeong’s net worth?

