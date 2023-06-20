Plastic surgeries and going under the knife for botox and fillers are nothing new to the entertainment industry, be it in Hollywood or South Korea. There are many K-pop idols and K-drama stars who have undergone such procedures to look more enchanting. However, there were reports and accusations about Kim Sejeong that she had also done plastic surgery on her eyes to add double eyelids. Later, the actress responded to the netizens’ accusations. Scroll below to get to the scoop!

Sejeong is not only a notable actress but also a popular idol who gained her first strong fan base through Mnet’s Produce 101 and her debut in I.O.I. Later, she debuted in Gugudan and showcased her talent over the years. However, when the band broke up, she debuted as a soloist and stepped foot into the acting industry. She was featured in K-dramas like School 2017, The Uncanny Encounter, A Business Proposal To Today’s Webtoon and many more.

Kim Sejeong has a massive fanbase who loves and adores her for her bubbly but humble nature and her way of interacting with her fans. However, before making her name with Produce 101, she was a participant in the show K-Pop Star 2. Even though she is widely appreciated for her vocal and acting skills, there were few netizens who accused her of surgical double eyelids. Once in a conversation with Lee Young Jin on the Studio Waffle show, Kim Sejeong opened up about the same.

Kim Sejeong had said, I was on K-Pop Star at a young age. I noticed some comments saying that I’m pretty but that I should’ve waited until the swelling went down [from having double eyelid surgery]. But they were my natural eyes.” She further explained how those comments bothered her and rather than addressing them directly, she wrote back to the comments pretending to be a friend of Sejeong’s.

Sejeong then shared, “I was frustrated, but I figured no one would believe me even if I denied it. I wrote, ‘I’m her friend…’ I said that I knew her from childhood and that she never got plastic surgery.” Later, Kim got caught for writing comments pretending to be someone else. She revealed, “At the time, the comments were suspicious about it being fake. Then I felt so guilty and told them it’s fake. I just felt guilty.”

However, regardless of her plastic surgery controversy, Kim Sejeong still receives a lot of love from her fans. On the work front, she is now working on The Uncanny Encounter season 2.

