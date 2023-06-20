Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant were a couple to vouch for. They stayed strong for 13 years until a cheating episode happened. However, the actress still had a lot of good things to say about The Gentleman actor, and she once rated his s*x skills. And while doing so, she did not mince her words at all.

In an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2015, Hurley answered some questions about her ex Hugh whom she dated for 13 years. The actress was asked these questions after Grant made an appearance on the show before her making some comments on the ‘Runaways’ actress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While making an appearance on the show, Elizabeth Hurley was asked to rate Hugh Grant’s s*x skills on a scale from one to 10. The actress, without making a fuss about it was quick to answer – “Oh really, a 10!” She further giggled and said, “I was with him for 13 years!” Hurley and Grant dated each other from 1987 to 2000. They later called it quits but remained friends.

In the same interview, Elizabeth Hurley even opened up about her parting ways with Grant and said, “Well, he remains my best friend to this day… But I say this: He used to really annoy me. I love him, but he’s very annoying. Didn’t he annoy you when he was here?” She did not mince her words as she called the Notting Hill actor grumpy and revealed that her friends used to call him Rumpelstiltskin.

Even Hugh Grant in his earlier appearance on the same show, said that their relationship as friends stayed but the love probably fizzled out. He said, “You see, the funny thing is, she’s still my best friend. The s*x bit probably fizzled out but she’s my absolute best friend. The number one person I call in a crisis.”

The two actors dated for 13 years. Despite Hugh cheating on Liz with a prostitute, she tried to defend him and stood beside him strongly. During an interview, in 1995 Grant admitted that he was in a bad frame of mind for bad reviews of his film Nine Months. Reports state that he paid $60 to perform oral s*x and was arrested while he was caught in the act. The court ordered Hugh Grant to pay a $1000 fine and attend an AIDS education programme as his punishment term.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Lady Gaga Once Admitted Her Song ‘Sex Dreams’ Was Inspired By ‘A Few Or Many’ Dreams That She Had & Said, “I’ve Been Having Good S*x”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News