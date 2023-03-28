Hugh Grant is a Hollywood actor whose movies can restore anyone’s faith in love and romance. He has played many charming characters in his career, but he often comes across as rude to the viewers in his personal life. He has had conflicts with most of his co-stars, including Julia Roberts. The two didn’t get along well on the set of Notting Hill for various reasons, and Hugh found the actress to be a diva. Scroll on to learn more.

The Maurice actor recently got trolled online for his rude interview with Ashley Graham at the Oscars 2023. But it’s not the first time Hugh has been accused of saying things he shouldn’t. In 2015, he said some really shady stuff about Roberts and shared his not-so-good impression of hers.

Notting Hill 1999 with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in leading roles. The actress played the role of an actress in the movie, while Hugh played the role of a divorced man. Despite their poles-apart lifestyles, they fell in love and lived happily ever after. Though the film was a massive success at the box office and even among the audience, the co-stars didn’t like each other much. One of the reasons was Julia hiking up her fees constantly.

As per FandomWire, Julia Roberts had demanded $10 million for the film. But by the end of shooting, she had increased her fees to $15 million. This kind of infuriated Hugh Grant, and he apparently had issues with it. As per Mental Floss, Roberts told actor Hugh Bonneville that she hiked the fees as she was “kind of tired of low-balling!” He reportedly felt that Roberts, a big Hollywood star, might find Notting Hill a small film and not be excited enough about it.

Not just that, when Hugh appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, he talked about Julia’s “big mouth.” He said, “She might hate me for saying this but the kissing scenes weren’t all that great because she has such a large mouth.” He even added that if Notting Hill’s sequel were ever made, it would have a sad ending with their characters divorcing each other.

Well, Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts might not be on great terms in real life, but they did look amazing in the movie.

