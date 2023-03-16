Supermodel and actor Naomi Campbell got on the wrong side of the Internet after getting accused of photoshopping her latest image on Instagram. The 52-year-old model in her latest post shared an image from the red carpet of the Vanity Fair after-party but social media users were quick to notice that her Instagram post looked very different from the raw images that were clicked at the event.

Many on the Internet claimed Naomi’s picture was heavily edited slamming her for shrinking her head and nose and also retouching her jaw extensively. The model also faced backlash for brightening her picture as a few commented that she does not have to use filters.

According to Page Six, Naomi Campbell sashayed down the Oscars after-party in a cream-colored gown. The supermodel captioned her Instagram post as, “VF #oscars .. thank you to my team on this last minute dash to #LA.” Naomi’s make-up free look was severely thrashed by the social media users. The British model and crooner is yet to address the backlash. In the picture, Naomi’s skin can be seen smoothed out as her jaw appeared sharper. She had faced a similar situation back in 2018 when she was accused of photoshopping a picture of hers taken from a beauty shoot. A blogging page on Instagram also shared a collage showing the comparison between the real and edited photo of Naomi.

Check the post by Naomi Campbell here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Social media users thronged to her comments section as one stated, “Please delete the first photo, you looked amazing without photoshop!!! You don’t need to edit your photos!” Another individual asserted, “She isn’t real what’s going on!!? Whereas, one said, “You don’t need filters!!! Keep it real Queen!” And, another echoed similar sentiments saying, “Too much photoshop.”

One fan commented, “’The retouch on her jaw looks so weird the unedited one is way better” and another continued, “She’s perfection, this is so unnecessary. She already has a beautiful nose just as it is.” One added, “God help us if even Naomi thinks she needs this” as another concluded, “She does not wanna accept the fact that she’s [sic] getting old and thats normal.” On the work front, Naomi recently stated that she wants a rising star to lay her in a biopic about her life and career.

