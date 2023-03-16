The second part of ‘You’ season 4 dropped on Netflix on March 9. After completing the entire season, the viewers have mixed opinions about the series. While some like that Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, has become the ‘hunted’ instead of the ‘hunter,’ others feel the show has lost its touch. Amid the mixed reviews, the actor has given an exciting update to his fans. Badgley has suggested that things are not over for Joe Goldberg, and a new season of the hit drama might be in the making. Scroll ahead to learn more.

Badgley has revealed that his character Joe still has some action left in him. His dangerous games, as well as his process of redemption, are incomplete. The actor has also hinted that the next time he comes on screen as the book-loving serial killer, it might be the last time.

During a recent interview with British GQ, Penn Badgley revealed that there could potentially be a season 5 of the show ‘You.’ Directors Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble once discussed how they wanted to wrap up the series with the actor. He said, “I know what Greg pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end.”

However, along with the good news, Penn Badgley also had some bad news. He said that if at all there’s another season, it would be the last. “If there’s another one, it’s going to be, I think, a grand finale.” Season 5 might reveal whether Joe would get punished for what he’s done or finally redeem himself. While talking about his character arc in season 4, Penn said that it was the only option. He needed to have a taste of his own medicine, which was the show’s best plot.

Penn said, “This is the only place the show could have ever gone and remain relevant, remain responsible, remain intelligent, remain sensitive, but true. The whole thing has been building towards seeing Joe in a different light, truly, which we’ve never ever done before.” He also confirmed that no matter what, Joe will never come across as a ‘hero’ in the show. “It doesn’t make any sense when Joe becomes a hero,” he said.

While Netflix has not announced the renewal of the ‘You,’ Penn Badgley’s words confirm that something’s cooking.

