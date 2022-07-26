Actor Penn Badgley has opened up about shooting for raunchy scenes he had to shoot for hit Netflix show You and said faking solo s*x acts is more awkward than filming with another person.

Speaking on his ‘Podcrushed’ podcast, Penn explained: “I have to fake m*sturbate and even that … I’ve realised I’ve not done that so many times on camera. You don’t think it’s going to be that big of a deal and then you discover it’s in front of a camera and a crew with a camera on your face. I have to say sometimes those scenes are harder than with (another) person.”

In You, Penn Badgley plays serial stalker Joe Goldberg who turns to murder and he admitted directors were worried he was making the solo s*x act scenes look too “creepy”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Penn Badgley added: “Every time I’ve done a masturbation scene � I’ve always gotten the note to make it less creepy. They say like, ‘Close your eyes or go faster or go slower.’ I’m like, ‘What? This man is f*****g murdering people, and he’s m*sturbating in the street. You’re saying I’m making it creepy? How is it that I’m the one making it creepy?'”

The actor revealed his colleagues thought keeping his eyes open during those scenes was part of the problem.

Penn Badgley said: “I just remember I wouldn’t close my eyes and the director came up to me. He was like, ‘Buddy, I think you gotta close your eyes’.”

However, Penn was adamant being creepy was “the f*****g point” of his character.

Penn Badgley has starred in three seasons of the hit show and filming on the fourth series kicked off in London back in March.

