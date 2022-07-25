Mia Khalifa, who is a Lebanese-American personality, is mostly known for her work in the adult film industry. Many don’t know but her stint in p*rn films was very short and currently, her major source of income comes from various social media platforms. Over the years, the former adult film star has earned a lot and today we’ll have a look at her net worth and the assets she owns.

Many aren’t aware, but Mia was married twice but got separated for personal reasons. As of now, she is reportedly in a relationship with musician, Jhay Cortez. She was just 22 when her adult video-wearing Hijab went viral and created outrage in Lebanon. As per the P*rnHub survey, the majority of the views on that video came from the same region.

The controversy escalated so much that, Mia Khalifa decided to leave the P*rn industry. Along with massive criticism, she even received death threats. Meanwhile, in an interview with Megan Abbot in 2019, Mia shocked everyone by claiming she just received 12,000 Dollars for her work in the adult industry. Now check out her massive net worth and the assets she owns with it.

Net worth

Many believed that Mia Khalifa has made a fortune from p*rn industry but that’s not the case as we mentioned earlier about her receiving a mere amount. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Mia’s net worth is estimated to be around 5 Million dollars (approx. 39 Corers), while her monthly income is estimated to be around 30,000 Dollars (approx. 23 Lakh). The majority of her income comes from TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube along with OnlyFans, where she’s among the highest earners. She also does brand promotions on her social media.

House

Earlier she lived in California in a 9,500-square-foot home that was valued at around 4 Million dollars. The house had four bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. However, she left the house a few years back and currently she resides in Miami.

Car Collection

Mia Khalifa has been living a luxurious life and among them is her amazing vehicle collection. She owns some of the best cars, that includes, a BMW M4 that costs, Rs 55 Lakhs, a Jeep Wrangler for 56 Lakh, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta that is priced around 4.48 Crore, Bentley Continental GT worth 3 Crore and an Audi R8 Spyder that costs around 2 Crore.

