Diljit Dosanjh, one of the top Punjabi singers of India never fails to impress his admirers with his songs and his social media posts. Apart from singing, the artist has also enthralled everyone with his acting skills. Be it Punjabi or Bollywood, the actor has created his own niche. As per reports, Diljit – who has a net worth of 20 Million Dollars definitely knows how to live life king size. Today let’s have a look at some of the expensive things the singer owns.

Dosanjh started his career after he released the album Ishq Da Uda Uda in 2004. Later his popularity grew in the following year and then the artist never looked back as he kept on rising. After singing for so many years, Diljit ventured into Punjabi films and in 2016 the singer made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab.

As per reports by ScoopWhoop, Diljit Dosanjh has a net worth of 20 Million Dollars and with so much fortune, the singer has changed his lifestyle. Scroll below to check out some most expensive and luxurious assets he owns.

House

Although Diljit Dosanjh owns property in Ludhiana’s Dugri Phase II, the artist also has a luxurious house in the Suburbs of Mumbai worth 10-12 Crores. It is a 4 bedroom apartment on the 12th floor in Khar. Apart from this, the singer has also invested in a duplex property in California.

Diljit often posts pictures from the Cali house whose cost is unknown, however, as per reports the average property price in the state is around $834,400.

Cars

More than houses, Diljit Dosanjh has splurged on a number of high-end cars. The singer’s first car was Mitsubishi Pajero for Rs 28 Lakhs. Among the luxurious cars, he owns Mercedes-Benz G63, which is an SUV worth Rs 2.45 crores along with Rs 67 lakh BMW 520D and a Porsche Cayenne worth Rs 1.92 Crores.

Sneaker

With such humongous net worth, the singer knows how to spend his hard-earned money well and everyone is aware that he’s a massive sneakerhead as he often flaunts some of his shoes on social media. The artist has some of the most expensive sneakers which include, Adidas X Rick Owens which costs around ₹79,665, Nike X Off White worth Rs 2 lakhs and Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost for Rs 5 lakhs.

Wardrobe

Along with sneakers Diljit Dosanjh also has a large collection of jackets in his wardrobe and over the years the singer has become a fashion icon for his amazing dressing choice. Meanwhile, the Good Newwz star owns a Vetements X Levi’s Denim Jacket worth Rs 1,56,990, a Balenciaga track jacket that costs around Rs 81,462.

