Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the crime thriller Udta Punjab. Since then he has appeared in films like Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and Phillauri to name a few. He is also known for his love for famous ladies.

Diljith’s love for Kylie Jenner has not been a secret. He frequently keeps commenting publicly on the model’s Instagram updates and live videos. He even dropped hilarious comments on Dua Lipa, and Gal Gadot Instagram posts. While they never replied, Ivanka Trump once replied to his hilarious comment.

Back in 2020, Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of Ivanka Trump visiting the Taj Mahal. Interestingly, he photoshopped himself in the picture as well. In the photo, Diljit is seen sitting on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal with Ivanka by his side. While she was all graceful in her pose, he was manspreading all over the bench.

Sharing the photoshopped picture, Dilji wrote, “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana..#tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda.”

Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜 Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Even Ivanka Trump couldn’t resist reposting his tweet. “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget.” Soon Diljit Dosanjh replied, “OMG Athithi devo bhava Thnx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop See You Soon … Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure. HUN KARO GAL”

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉 It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Diljit’s post also received some hilarious reactions from the netizens.

