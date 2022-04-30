It feels like Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has now only one motive in his life and that’s bashing the Bollywood industry left, right and centre. While he continuously one or the other from the industry, one of his latest targets is Akshay Kumar and his latest film Ram Setu. Below is all you need to know.

Akshay has been on Kamaal’s hit list and ever since the news of him joining the Vimal universe came out, he’s taking digs at Khiladi Kumar like anything. He has been calling the actor hypocrite over his old statement and recent actions. The latest is now Ram Setu’s glimpse in which the self-proclaimed critic has pointed out a big mistake.

Just a day ago, Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of his upcoming film, Ram Setu. The promotional still features Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez and Telugu actor Satyadev Kancharana. In it, Akshay is looking upwards with a flambeau (mashaal) in his hand as he has found something important. Satyadev and Jacqueline with a torch in her hand too are focused at the same. In this still, KRK points out ‘why Akshay is holding a flambeau when Jacqueline already has a torch in her hand?’.

Sharing a tweet, KRK wrote, “If they are having torch, then why are they lighting Mashal to see up? It’s a joke. It’s proof that how big idiots are Bollywood film makers?

If they are having torch 🔦 then why are they lighting Mashal to see up? It’s a joke. It’s proof that how big idiots are Bollywood film makers? pic.twitter.com/BRz6JpnnsI — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 29, 2022

Well, Kamaal did make a valid point but it seems there would be a logical reference to the scene in Ram Setu.

Meanwhile, KRK has been continuously trolling Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 a disaster at the box office through a series of tweets.

