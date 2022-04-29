Superstar Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu is all set to hit the big screens this Diwali 2022. Pictures and videos from the sets were leaked and went viral on social media. Now the makers of the film recently dropped the first glimpse of the film on social media.

Khiladi Kumar’s upcoming film is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha will play important role in the film. The latest poster which was released recently seemingly confused some netizens thus inviting trolls. Scroll down to know more.

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Ram Setu on social media and wrote, “A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022 (sic).” As soon as it was revealed, many shared their opinions on Twitter. Take a look at the poster below:

A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uZ9vIBFB9Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

Even though many of Kumar’s fans are excited about the new poster of his upcoming film, some are confused as to why Khiladi Kumar is carrying a flambeau, while Jacqueline Fernandez is already carrying a torch. A user wrote, “The entire surrounding is so well-lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are, holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster!” Followed by laughing emojis.

Take a look at some more reactions on Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu first look:

The entire surrounding is so well-lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are, holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dhaivat 🇮🇳 🏳️‍🌈 🤭 🏳️‍🌈 (@Dhaivat_Chhaya) April 28, 2022

Torch hai toh mashaal ki kya zaroorat bhai??🤔 — Ravi Varma (@RAVIVRMA) April 29, 2022

Her torch is useless? — The Way It Is 🌏 (@getdips) April 28, 2022

Jacqueline has a battery operated torch still Akshay Kumar is using Mashal to look around. Says a lot about director's eye for details.https://t.co/gtpZDBMuWv — Shaitaan Khopdi™🇮🇳 (@shaitaankhopdi) April 29, 2022

What I want to comment on, people have already done it still "why are you carrying a Mashal when the heroine is carrying a torch"? — Gaurav Gandhi (@Gaurav30081994) April 29, 2022

Why don't you borrow torch from Jacquline instead of carrying masal. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) April 29, 2022

Previously, Akshay Kumar came under fire for endorsing Vimal pan masala. The superstar, who strongly endorses a fit life, stepped down and apologized to his fans. In an Instagram statement, he apologized to all his fans. He wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

