Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never misses a chance to woo his female fans. After spending years in the industry, SRK has often grabbed attention for his chivalrous behaviour. During IIFA 2000, the Swadesh actor left his co-host for the night and celebrated Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie charmed with his oh-so-cool attitude.

In 2000, it was the first-ever IIFA awards which was held at the Millennium Dome in London and was hosted by Yukta Mookhey and Anupam Kher.

A throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan co-hosting IIFA 2000 with Angelina Jolie has re-surfaced on the web. And if you haven’t seen it then it’s sure to leave you in splits. For the award night, we saw the actor duo walking on to the stage walking hand-in-hand. Greeting the audience, SRK was heard saying, “Good evening, once again. This is really, really nice. And yes, more so now, because I’m in the company of Angelina leaving her blushed. Jolie also joined her hands to greet audience with ‘Namaste, India.”

Further, Shah Rukh Khan charmed Angelina when Sanjay Leela Bhansali came on the stage to accept Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s award. It so happened when SRK announced Aishwarya’s Best Actress trophy and she was unavailable to accept the same. When the noted filmmaker began to walk down from the stage after accepting the trophy on her behalf, SRK called him back and said, “We have to make sure that Angelina knows this is not Aishwarya Rai.”

And this was it! Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark charm left the Hollywood actress too in splits. Watch the video below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a couple of interesting lineups. The superstar, who recently wrapped up the Spain shooting schedule of Pathaan announced his next. A couple of days back, SRK surprised one and all when he announced Dunki on social media. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

