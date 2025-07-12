G-Dragon is a popular global K-pop idol with a massive fandom worldwide. Earlier, when the Bangkok leg of the “Übermensch” world tour was canceled quite suddenly, with a vague announcement, it sparked a lot of controversy and ignited speculations. Many even criticized the idol’s management team for not handling the concert preparations properly.

After days of speculation, the idol’s management team finally revealed the reason behind the cancellation, which was to restrict any further conversation about it. They even apologised to the fans and mentioned that there’s no need to go through the refund procedure as no tickets have been sold yet. Scroll ahead to know all about it.

What Is The Reason Behind G-Dragon’s Concert Cancellation?

On July 11, 2025, G-Dragon’s management agency, Galaxy Corporation, in an additional official statement, revealed the real reason behind the cancellation of the Bangkok tour. According to them, the extreme heat and safety concerns were the “unforeseen circumstances” that were mentioned in the earlier statement. They wrote (via Koreaboo), “This cancellation was due to the unprecedented and record-breaking heatwave, which has led to ongoing cases of heatstroke. Given that the Rajamangala National Stadium is an outdoor venue, the decision was made in light of these conditions. The health and safety of fans was our top priority in making this decision.”

Further sharing sincere apologies, the agency mentioned, “We will announce the new venue and rescheduled date as soon as possible, avoiding the heatwave and rainy season to ensure safety.” For those who don’t know, G-Dragon was busy touring the world after releasing his latest album Übermensch. He kicked off his tour from Seoul, South Korea, and since then, he has made several stops in multiple countries.

During his Macau stop, the BIGBANG member saw a shocking complication on the second day of his concert. Before the show could start, many concert staff members were arrested, and videos went viral all over social media platforms. Many stated that they witnessed the arrest. But as soon as his Bangkok concert got canceled, people started to run wild with their speculations.

As per TheQoo, a Korean social media platform, many K-netizens expressed their frustration over it. One such fan wrote, “The agency knows it’s their fault, so they’re staying quiet, LOL. The cancellation rumors were going around forever, and now they have finally made an announcement. Great job, LMAO.” Another one stated, “They must’ve considered average weather and conditions when they planned it, and the concert’s still far off—so it’s hard to believe heat is the real reason. Probably something personal going on behind the scenes.” Another one commented, “The CEO is too busy using G-Dragon’s name to get the company listed on the stock exchange. He just follows the tour around, handling things terribly—it’s infuriating.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this?

