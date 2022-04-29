This day two years ago, the entertainment industry lost one of the most talented and legendary star, Irrfan Khan. Not just from the Indian film industry, artists from all across the globe shared their condolences messages. In his long acting career, Khan received awards, appreciation and whatnot, however in one of the interviews in the past, he shared why Hollywood filmmakers offer him good roles while Bollywood thinks of him as a devil.

The actor took his last breath aged 53 on 29 April 2020 following the complications of cancer leading to a colon infection. His final film appearance was Angrezi Medium, the sequel to the 2018 film Hindi Medium.

Back in 2009, Irrfan Khan in an interview with Financial Express felt that he’s yet to get his due in Bollywood. But he also felt glad that he was getting work which he always wanted to do. On the other hand, the actor didn’t understand why the Indian film industry typecast him as a villain while Hollywood filmmakers showed his human vulnerability.

Talking about getting worldwide acknowledgement, Irrfan Khan told, “It does pinch me because I have got global recognition but the same cannot be said about India. I struggled for years in the industry but I started getting noticed only after I won an international award for ‘The Warrior’,”

“I am happy despite that because I am finally getting the kind of work that I enjoy doing. There was a time when I was doing films just to be seen, just to be in circulation. I don’t have to do that anymore,” says the actor.

Further, Irrfan Khan said he never understood why Bollywood always offered him villainous roles, “Bollywood enjoys demonising me, though I have no clue why. Maybe they think that my looks are devilish, but the international filmmakers find me perfect to play sensitive human characters and they want to cast me as the good guy. I don’t mind it because it allows me variety, I get to play both the good guy as well as the devil.”

However, the actor had even claimed that he’ll never leave India to work in western films, “I will never shift to Los Angeles. I have worked my way up here without a godfather and I will never give up my career in India because all that I have achieved today has taken years of hard work. Moreover, I have interesting work coming my way,” said Irrfan.

