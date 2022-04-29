Salman Khan is among those stars who make it to the headlines each day. Every year, fans eagerly wait for his next release. Although the actor doesn’t have any films coming out in the next few months, any update about his upcoming project is enough to make everyone excited. Most recently it was reported that the makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have roped in Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, but do you know how much she’s getting for her Bollywood debut. Scroll down to know more.

Gill came into the spotlight after her stint in the controversial reality show BB. The singer/actress was adored for her goofy and friendly nature with every contestant. Meanwhile, KEKD has been creating buzz for a long time now, earlier it was reported that the film might have been shelved but soon the makers denied such rumours.

Yesterday, it was reported that Shehnaaz Gill has been roped in for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and now Bollywood Life has revealed how much she’s getting paid for her Bollywood debut. A source close to the development told, “Everyone is aware that Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz. She managed to win his heart with her first appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The only thing that Salman adores about Sana is her innocence and till date, she has been the same despite seeing the toughest phase of her life.”

“When Salman Khan approached Sana to be a part of his film (Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), he even allowed her to pick her fees. Yes! Shehnaaz Gill has not been quoted by the producers on much she will be paid, but he has given her the choice to pick the amount she finds fit,” the source added.

The insider further shares, “Salman Khan once again proved that he if likes someone he goes beyond his way. The superstar has even asked Sana to pick dates according to her schedule as she has been busy with a lot of projects. The actress is also shooting a Punjabi film right now.”

On the other hand, ETimes reported that dancer and host Raghav Juyal has also been roped in for an interesting role.

Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma also confirmed his role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In an official statement, he said, “I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I’m grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out.”

