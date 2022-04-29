Celebrities are a target of trolls for the most bizarre things possible these days. From their clothes to their walking style and what they say, everything is literally under the radar. Disha Patani recently made a sizzling appearance at beau Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 screening. Netizens can’t keep their eyes off her tiniest possible purse as they hilariously troll her.

It isn’t hidden that Disha is a true-blue fashionista. Her gym, beach as well as even promotional avatars are simply on-point. But it is the same reason why she mostly gets trolled. Her bikini looks are often talk of the town and her revealing outfits often stir a debate amongst the netizens.

In the latest appearance, Disha Patani could be seen donning a lavender colour dress. It was a sensuous piece with floral shimmery detailing across one side at the bottom. The deep-plunging neckline even left fans drooling. The actress paired her attire with silver heels and a tiny Hermes bag.

Netizens were amused when they noticed the size of the bag that would barely even fit her lipstick. Many wondered what Disha Patani would have put in her bag and the reactions were hilarious.

A user questioned, “Whats in her bag”

“Iss bag mein kya rakha gaya hoga,” another was left wondering.

A fan joked, “Purse mai kya hai? Paan masala sachets?”

A user laughed, “Itne se purse main kya ata hoga”

“Disha ke haath main konsa tala hai bhai,” another commented.

A comment read, “Tiger be like “Choti bacchi ho kyaa”? etni choti bag leke gumrahehoo”

“I noticed nly purse bohat bada hai,” wrote a viewer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, fashion has truly gone unpredictable but Disha Patani is nailing it either ways.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

