Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold perspective on certain topics and she never shies away from speaking her heart out. Recently, the actress appeared at Amazon Prime Video’s event where she officially announced her maiden production film Tiku Weds Sheru. Things didn’t end there, hours after the event, the actress took to her Instagram account and took a sly dig at a Netflix official, attending a star-studded party hosted by Karan Johar. She even spoke about the difference in the content on both platforms.

For the unversed, in the recently held event by the OTT giant, more than 40 titles were announced including sequel shows and upcoming films. During the event, the Manikarnika star spoke about her film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and called it ‘COVID baby,’ as the movie took over two pandemics to complete.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Karan Johar’s hosted party for Netlfix’s top executive, Bela Bajaria. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dhaakad actress wrote, “Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them…”

“Last I heard Netflix head was not able to understand Indian market… Well Indian market is not just one bitchy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here,” Kangana Ranaut added.

For those who don’t know, KJo’s big bash was celebrated among B-Town biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and many more.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Thalaivii will be next seen in an action thriller, Dhaakad along with Tanu Weds Manu 3, Sita, among others.

