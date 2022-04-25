The reality series Lock Upp has lately been gaining a lot of attention on social media and most of it has to do with the secrets that are revealed by the contestants every once in a while. In a recent episode of the show, fan-favourite inmate Munawar Faruqui was seen opening up on the traumatic s*xual abuse he went through, as a child and everyone seemed visibly moved by his claims. Host Kangana Ranaut also decided to join the conversation as she shared her own experience with child abuse.

For the unversed, the show kicked off in February this year and has been experiencing record-breaking viewership numbers, ever since. Its premise revolves around a group of controversial celebrities who have to survive on minimum utilities while fulfilling a bunch of tasks to keep themselves safe. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and actor Karan Kundrra is also a part of it as a jailor.

In the Judgement Day Special episode of Lock Upp, Saisha Shinde was under the threat of getting eliminated when Munawar Faruqui decided to reveal one of his secrets to save her for the week. He shed some light on how he was s*xually abused by two of his relatives for five years at a time when he was too young to even understand what was happening. He further explained how he had to face both of them every day, which was one of the reasons why he could never really speak about it in the past.

Host Kangana Ranaut was extremely touched by his story and added to the discussion by revealing how she had been a victim of s*xual abuse as well.

“Everyone gets touched inappropriately during their childhood. This is something that even I have witnessed. I was too young, and there was a guy in our hometown, who was a little older than me. So, he used to touch me inappropriately… but I didn’t understand his intention at that time,” Kangana Ranaut said.

Giving a few more details on what happened, Kangana Ranaut added, “That guy was exploring his s*xuality, so he used to call us, asked us to strip down our clothes, and he used to check us…. we were around 6-year-old.”

