The reality TV show Lock Upp hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut has been gaining a huge fan base since it entered the Indian TV industry. Recently one of the contents in the show, Munawar Faruqui, was seen having a breakdown after talking about his past secrets on the show.

Talking about the show, it is a reality show where the host Kangana Ranaut will be ruling over the imprisoned celebrities participating in the game. The 16 participants must endure and go through various challenges to win the competition.

Coming back to our topic, in a recent promo video on Alt Balaji’s Instagram account, we see Kangana Ranaut announcing, “All of the unsafe prisoners will get a chance today to make themselves safe in Lock Upp.” The clip continues showing contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui along with Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, and Azma Falla approaching the ‘Benaqab Zone’. Later on, after a while we see Munawar pressing the buzzer, Kangana asked the comedian to reveal his secret.

The Lock Upp clip continues to show Munawar Faruqui saying, “Maine yeh cheeze kabhi kisise share nahi kari kyuki (I’ve never shared it with anyone because) I have to face them. I was a 6-year-old.. yeh aesa tha ki (it was such that)..bohut close family hoti hai aur kabhi kabhi (there’s close family and sometimes)…” The clip continues to show how emotional the atmosphere was with Saisha in tears along with Prince who was holding his head. Even Kangana was quite upset hearing his story.

Munawar Faruqui was later seen continuing his secret stating, “Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur 4-5 saal tak woh continuously chalta raha…chauthe saal woh cheeze ek baar bohut extreme hogai (I didn’t understand then and it continued for four-five years. It turned extreme in the fourth year).” The video came to an end with Prince and the others hugging the comedian.

Fans were in rage after what they saw in the video. It was noted that fans gave Munawar approximately 1 million votes so that he should not enter the Benaqab Zone, but still, the comedian landed there. One user said in the comments, “1 Million Voting aane ke bad Bhi Kya fayda Jab uska secret khul ja raha hai 😡😡😡😡😡😡 “. Another user wrote, “Abe yaar hamlog raat din vote karte hai 😏 aur tumlog game hi change kar dete ho agar voting se kisis ko bachana hi nahi hai to karvate kyu ho “. One user penned down saying, “This is unfair he got the highest votes😢 “. While one user wrote, “Abey sale makers voting kis liye karva rahe ho kya dirty game khel rahe ho bichare ak bande ke piche pade ho “, another wrote, “VOTING KA KYA FAYDA, BEVKOOF BNA RHE JNTA KO😡😡😡TOTALY UNFAIR WITH MUNAWAR😡😡 “.

Do you think it was fair of Munawar to reveal his secret in the latest episode of Lock Upp? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

