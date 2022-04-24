Takeshi’s Castle became a household name since it started airing in India on the POGO channel. Not just kids, even adults used to have fun watching the Japanese game show. Most recently it was announced that the show is all set to make a comeback on Amazon Prime Video and since then people also want Jaaved Jaaferi back as the commentator in Hindi. In a recent interview, the actor reacted to his comeback; scroll down below to know what he said.

Although the show was originally aired between 1986 and 1990 in Japan, it became a cult television hit around the world after so many years. In India, the game show aired in 2005, apart from Jaaved, the show was also reportedly voiced by Indian comedians Raju Srivastav, Sunil Pal, Navin Prabhakar, and Ahsaan Qureshi for a short duration.

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that they’ll be rebooting Takeshi’s Castle in 2023 in more than 240 markets. Earlier Jaaved Jaaferi made everyone curious with his Tweet that read, “Hmmmmm Kya Khayaal”. Now in an interview with Indian Express, the Dhamaal actor didn’t confirm his involvement with the show but he claimed he would love to be a part of it.

Jaaved Jaaferi said, “I want to be back and do it again. I love that show. It has big connect with people,” he added, “Who won what, samajh hi nahi aaya aaj tak.”

He further shares, “A lot of people, an entire generation grew up on Takeshi’s Castle. They want me to do this show. There is a relationship with the show. I would love to do it.”

Jaaved Jaaferi also recalled when people meet him and says that they’ve grown up watching Boogie Woogie or Takeshi’s Castle, “When I meet people, they thank me for bringing that show to them. They tell me I am part of their childhood, which for me is a great compliment. It is a blessing that I was part of so many people’s childhood.”

