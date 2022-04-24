Ahead of Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2’s release, a dialogue ‘choti bachi ho kya’ from the first installment has taken social media by storm. For the past few days, we are coming across some really funny videos and memes while scrolling through Instagram. Well, the recent one to add to the trend is a condom brand, which has taken the meme game to another level.

Heropanti 2, which is helmed by Ahmed Khan, is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Keeping up with the ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ trend is Condom brand Durex, which took to their Instagram to crack a ‘pulling out’ joke. Their meme on the Heropanti dialogue read, “Kitni baar kaha hai use protection, chhote bachche, ho kya, karne hai kya? Pulling out Heropanti”

Haha! Isn’t it hilarious? Soon after the video surfaced with the Heropanti dialogue, netizens couldn’t help but go ROFL on the meme. Commenting on the meme a user wrote, “Ohh bhai, next level marketing,” while another said, “Arey bhai durex this is out of universe advertisement that’s why I always prefer you.”

Check out Durex’s meme below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

Sharing the post, they wrote another dialogue in the caption box that read, “Sabko aati nahi, humari jaati nahi, #chotibachihokya #chotibachi.”

Earlier, the Condom brand made headlines when they posted an ADHM styled-wish for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on their marriage. Addressed to the couple, they wrote, “Dear Ranbir & Alia, Mehfil mein tere, hum naa rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai.”

Before that, they had taken social media by storm when they had wished Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with their true style. Their wish read, “Dear Vicky and Katrina, You have got to be kidding if we’re not invited.

Coming back, “Choti Bachi Ho Kya” meme, do let us know which one is your favourite.

