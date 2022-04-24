Vivek Oberoi who happens to be the son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi debuted in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company. He won several awards and accolades for his debut film and soon became a huge name in the industry. Not just actor’s professional life but he also made headlines for his personal life including his alleged love affair with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interview, Vivek has opened up about his love life and revealed how his ‘cynical and bitter’ experience led to flings. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vivek has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades now. The actor has done some remarkable work in Bollywood including in films like Saathiya, Yuva, Omkara and Rakht Charitra to name a few. Besides his successful movie career, Oberoi often made headlines for his controversial love life with his alleged love interest, Aishwarya back in the day.

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s alleged love affair wasn’t hidden from anyone. The ex-couple parted ways back in 2003 and Vivek was threatened and abused by Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend Salman Khan back in the day. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Saathiya actor opened up on his relationship experience in the past and how it left him ‘cynical and bitter’.

Vivek Oberoi said, “My experience in love at that point was one where I felt very let down. That made me very cynical and bitter. I just wanted to have flings, I just want to be in a casual story and I went down that path. I explored that path and the more the girls I dated the more lonely I felt.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently married to Priyanka Alva and shares two children with her.

