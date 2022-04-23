Sanjay Dutt’s character of a robust villain ‘Adheera’ in KGF: Chapter 2 was eagerly awaited by the audience and that has gone much ahead of the expectations. The actor has proved that his persona is incomparable when it comes to playing the character to the best of its potential.

Advertisement

Recently the actor took to his social media and shared a thankful note with his fans in which he showed gratitude towards the director Prashanth Neel and his team for making it a special film in his life. He added an emoji in the caption – “🙏🏻”

Advertisement

In his note, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it.”

Sanjay Dutt’s note further read, “This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that.” Dutt further said the credit of creating the role of menacing Adheera belongs to director Neel. “Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As a captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought on screen,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

With the release of KGF: Chapter 2 the fandom of Dutt has raised up to the next level and the actor is enjoying the best of his fan moments wherever he goes.

On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Heropanti 2 Trailer 2: Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria Starrer Seems To Full Of High-Octane Action & The Right Amount Of Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube