For quite some time, Bollywood has been on netizens’ targets. Right from the kind of films they are making to the things their kids are doing, the audience, who’s known to voice their opinion, has been bashing the industry left, right and centre. Ahead of Shahid Kapoor’s starrer Jersey’s release, we saw it trending on Twitter too. Netizens took to social media to trend #BoycottJersey for strange reasons. Netizens criticised the actor for once insulting SSR at an award function.

Well, this is not the first time when netizens got such a hashtag trending on social media. I still recall the time when Deepika Padukone’s starrer Chhapaak had to face such harsh criticism on and off social media.

Not only films but Bollywood stars and star kids are also often subjected to trolls and criticism for being a nepo kid and being launched by their godfather in the industry or wearing ‘revealing’ and ‘inappropriate’ clothes. But things are extremely different when it comes to South Film Industry. We often see netizens in awe of South superstars like Rajinikanth, Yash, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and many others getting them trend on social media.

Seeing audiences’ gradual shift from Bollywood to South, often makes us think what could be the reason for the same? Is it because of South stars staying close to their roots? Well, that’s the only reason we could think of. If you are confused about what we are talking about, then read on.

Recently, actor R Madhavan’s son Vendaat Madhavan became the talk of the town when he bagged a Gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022. Soon after the proud father shared the moment on social media and netizens couldn’t help but pour all their love into the actor and his son, unlike other star kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

That apart, Ram Charan also grabbed everyone’s attention when he and his father Chiranjeevi was spotted walking barefoot for the duration of the 41-day Ayappa Deeksha. In this tradition, every devotee of Swamy Ayappa wear black clothes and walks barefooted before visiting Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple. Soon after his pics surfaced on the web, netizens called him ‘asli hero’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan 🔵 (@ramcharan_universe)

How can we forget superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s first Kuchipudi dance recital on the occasion of Ram Navami. The proud father had taken to social media to share the happy moments on social media that we have also brought to you.

Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital… Couldn't be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama! pic.twitter.com/QKYHqOmXX5 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 10, 2022

Another example of the same is Yash’s down-to-earth nature. On the occasion of Ugadi, the KGF star was seen with his son sitting on the ground, wearing traditional outfits and eating on a banana leaf.

Well, these are just a few instances that we think fans have always connected themselves with. You believe it or not, we think it’s just South star’s deep-rooted nature that keeps them grounded. Don’t you agree?

