R Madhavan is one of the few actors who managed to achieve pan-Indian appeal, having appeared in films from seven different languages. While a lot has been said about his acting talent and age-defying looks, not many have witnessed his sense of humour. He even once outwitted possibly the wittiest superstar of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh is well known for his unique hosting skills on award shows. He is often seen roasting the who’s who of the Indian film industry. The megastar even tried to roast Maddy in a hilarious way but the latter’s response won everyone’s hearts. Scroll down to know more.

In an old Filmfare award ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan made some funny assumptions about what R in R. Madhavan stands for. King Khan then “Rated?, Real?,” asks SRK. “Really Talented?,” piles on Saif. Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor then politely answered “Ranganathan.” The fun banter did not stop there.

Shah Rukh Khan asked Madhavan to teach him a few lines in Tamil in a video that is online. Saif then suggested a dialogue from his film Love Aajkal to translate into Tamil. Saif said, “Romeo and Juliet, Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu, by the way tumne notice kiya hain desi love stories me hamesha ladki ka naam hamesha pehle aata hain.”

When the Decoupled star attempted to translate the dialogue in Tamil, both Saif Ali Khan and SRK couldn’t repeat a single word of the dialogue. What was learning opportunity turned out to be an embarrassment for them? Everyone in the audience, including AR Rahman, Rekha, late actress Sridevi, were left in splits.

Towards the end of the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan asked R Madhavan “Everybody has to insult us tonight. Would like to insult us in Tamil?” Madhavan retorted, “Go away, you fools (in Tamil).” Thanks to their heir great sense of humour, SRK and Saif took that insult in the right spirit and laughed it off.

Watch the hilarious video below:

