Salman Khan who has multiple projects in the pipeline recently returned to the city from his Da-Bangg Tour – Reloaded in Dubai. Meanwhile, the actor is often seen in a good mood in public but this time the superstar looked super angry. On the other hand, he even got irked at the paparazzi as they were constantly taking his pictures and videos even though he asked them to stop.

As he’s back from the show, the Dabangg star will soon kick start the shooting of Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi who’s reportedly playing a negative character in the film hinted that he has completed his schedule last week.

Coming back to the topic, Salman Khan while returning from Da-Bangg Tour seemed in an unusual mood due to long travel and tiredness. Amidst all this, the superstar seemed clearly agitated at the photographers as one of his bodyguards too tried to stop the paparazzi. Seeing this Salman couldn’t control himself, as he stopped and gave an angry look to the photographers which terrified them for a moment.

Now reacting to the superstars’ temper, a source close to Salman Khan revealed what actually happened.

He told Bollywood Life, “Salman usually gets out from Gate B at the airport as the walking distance is very less and the celebs can easily reach to their car parked. However this time Khan was asked to leave from Gate A and he had to walk very far to reach his car and this left him extremely angry. He was in no mood to walk as he had a long flight plus he was super tired.”

“The airport officials too couldn’t help him much and it was clearly not a good day for Salman Khan. Well, sometimes even the superstar’s days are bad and they too have to take it with a pinch of the salt.”

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan will also start working on, No Entry 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

