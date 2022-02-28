Gangubai Kathiawadi has been a major topic of discussion on the internet ever since its trailer was dropped a few weeks back. The movie has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, contrary to the predictions made by several critics and trade analysts in the past. According to the most recent report, the film’s makers have now decided to postpone its OTT release due to a very specific reason and observation.

Advertisement

For the unversed, this Bollywood film hit the theatres towards the end of February 2022 and is expected to break the box office dry spell that was caused by the third COVID 19 wave. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role alongside actors like Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Shantanu Maheshwari, amongst others. It has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on a book named Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited (producer of Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have now decided to put a hold on the film’s OTT release. The film was reportedly supposed to have a digital release within the next four weeks but since the movie is working well at the box office, the makers do not want to disturb the current trend in any way.

As per the same report, Gangubai Kathiawadi makers feel that if the audience comes to know about the movie’s probable digital release in just four weeks from the theatrical release date, they will not have the motivation to head to the theatres to watch the same film. Director SLB and the producers are planning to rework the date with the OTT platform and its details are expected to be announced soon.

There is also a strong possibility of other Bollywood films following the same idea as there is a higher chance of movies making a good amount at the box office now.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Isha Koppikar On Casting Couch In Bollywood, Says A ‘Hero’ Accused Of Infidelity Asked Her To Meet Alone & Then She Was Thrown Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube