Bollywood’s magician filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is quite known for creating magic on screen with his beautifully curated films. The director is presently gaining a lot of attention due to his recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring, Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

While, the film is receiving tons of positive responses from the critics and the audience, all thanks to SBL’s magic and Alia’s commendable acting skill, did you know that once Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had called Bhansali ‘overrated’?

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Alia Bhatt‘s father Mahesh Bhatt had once arrived on Karan Johar’s all-time popular talk show Koffee With Karan as a guest with his nephew, Emraan Hashmi. During a segment of the show, senior Bhatt brutally went on to claim that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an “overrated filmmaker.” Not only this but he also labelled Kajol as an ‘overrated actress’. These statements were quite a shock to Karan as he shares a great rapport with Kajol and respects SLB’s work.

Damn.. that was some really brutal honesty.

However, the irony is, during Gangubai Kathiawadi‘s world premiere in the Berlinale Special Gala segment, Alia Bhatt had a conversation on the sidelines of the Berlin International Film Festival where she was asked about her Mahesh Bhatt’s reaction to the movie. Replying to them Alia said, “He had read the script and has seen the film too. He gave a few suggestions, which I passed on to Sanjay sir. He loved the film.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s big-time projects having an excellent star cast. The movie featuring Alia Bhatt as the titular role sees actors Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Huma Qureshi also in the movie. The movie marks Shantanu’s entry into the Bollywood industry.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Trolled For Her Surprise Visit To Promote Gangubai Kathiawadi; Netizens Say, “Kabhi Socha Nahi Tha Bhansali Sir Ko Bhi Itni Promotion”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube