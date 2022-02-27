Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting great responses from audiences and critics from all over the globe. Alia Bhatt who plays the titular character is also receiving so much applause as many had earlier thought she won’t be able to pull off the character. Meanwhile, Freddy Birdy who was on the news earlier for allegedly taking a dig at Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. However, within a minute of sharing his views, the social media influencer deleted the post.

Advertisement

Earlier, taking a cryptic jibe at Shakun Batra directorial, Birdy wrote, “The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches.” However, his post didn’t go well with the lead actress as she gave her a savage reply and wrote, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.”

Advertisement

After dissing Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, now Freddy Birdy has complimented Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and wrote, “Thank You for showing us the difference between great cinema and shrewd marketing,” however he deleted the post from Instagram and again wrote, “The difference between great cinema and shrewd marketing. Bravo.”

Even the second post was later deleted from Freddy Birdy’s story, now the questions arise that what might be the reason behind him deleting Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s review not once but twice.

Although the post was removed, a netizen shared their opinion on a Reddit post about Birdy praising SLB’s film and criticising Deepika Padukone’s movie. A user wrote, “Gehraiyaan was the talking point for weeks and top viewed in last 3 weeks. It is definitely a success. No this film wouldn’t have done well in box office as is not massy or made for big-screen like Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kudos to Alia but Gehraiyaan did well on ott.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about the post shared by Freddy Birdy for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Must Read: Poonam Pandey Reacts To P*rnography Case & If Shilpa Shetty Approached Her; Calls It, “4 Years Of Torture”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube