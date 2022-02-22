Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa enjoyed a massive pre-release buzz. The expectations were huge, especially because the man behind the camera was none other than Shakun Batra. As the film received mixed response, the director is now revealing how he was abused and received hate mails. Scroll all the details below.

As most know, Gehraiyaan is a movie that deals with the complexities of a relationship. Not only are sensitive subjects like infidelity and depression are dealt with, the films also has a thriller aspect to it. The Deepika Padukone led film opened up to mixed responses and there’s huge debate going around it ever since.

In the latest conversation with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Shakun Batra has revealed how he’s been receiving hate messages. The Gehraiyaan director shared, “I had an e-mail where the subject was B****d. Then the mail just said, ‘B****d picture banani nahi aati hai to kyun banata hai? Kuch aur kar leta.”

There were also a few who liked the subject and wanted to understand the Gehraiyaan characters better. Talking about it, Shakun Batra added, “Then, I had an email from a psychologist in Brisbane who said the psychology of the characters really added up to him. I feel cognitive dissonance. I have made peace with two completely opposing thoughts in my mind. I don’t know how it happened. But, I think forget about the movie, it’s growth in me to have accepted the polarisation. I think I have grown.”

Well, only time will tell if Gehraiyaan was like Tamasha, way ahead of it times or truly a dud at the screens for audience!

