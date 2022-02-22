Hrithik Roshan is under the radar over his personal life for a while now. It all happened after he was spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant hand in hand with a mystery woman. The lady last later identified as Saba Azad. While things are now official with a family picture, how did the couple meet? Scroll below for insider details.

It was just yesterday when Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a glimpse of their family time on social media. The picture featured Pinkie Roshan, Duggu’s sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan amongst others. But fans couldn’t help but notice the presence of Saba in the family frame.

It now seems to be official that Saba Azad is now a part of of Hrithik Roshan and his family. Reports now suggest that the couple found love on Twitter. A source told Bombay Times, “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter.” We hear, it all started when Hrithik had liked and shared a video on Twitter that featured Saba and a known rapper. He had addressed the tweet to the makers as he knew them. Saba we hear wrote back to him thanking for the same and that’s how the two got talking on DMs.”

While many may be judging them for several reasons, the report adds how Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are a perfect match!

“Unlike so many, they aren’t hiding it and it’s admirable, the mutual respect. Everyone has a right to be happy. People are judging Saba and envying for ‘getting lucky’. She bagging the Greek God stories, he winning over a younger girl gossip but they should know that they both are well thinking adults. She is a talented singer and actor herself and both get along extremely well as people. She has a great personality, is witty and smart, is childlike at heart and they both have a philosophical bent of mind and approach towards life. Perhaps this is what binds them,” adds the source.

Well, now we can’t wait for a happy couple picture ft only Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad.

