Sanya Malhotra has carved a niche for herself and is only getting better with each release. The actor has been making some brave choices and will be next seen in Love Hostel which also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in lead parts. The actor while always making news for her movies and dance videos, recently made news for a life update and that was buying a new luxurious house. But what actually went viral about it was the fact that her neighbour was Hrithik Roshan.

Yes, you read that right. Sanya Malhotra was in the headlines most recently when she bought a luxurious property in the city. The news spread like wildfire and the cost left us all surprised. It was reported that the property cost her Rs 14.3 crores. But what was also highlighted was the fact that Malhotra now has a starry neighbour and one that we can only dream of having. Well, it’s none other than Hrithik Roshan.

The actor most recently joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat ahead of the release of Love Hostel. When asked about the same she had a fun answer ready. Read on to know what she exactly had to say. Also, don’t miss the video.

In the course of the interview, when asked if she is actually Hrithik Roshan’s neighbour, Sanya Malhotra said, “I have no idea, am I? Am I his neighbour? I don’t know actually. Matlab Bombay mein to sab paas paas hi hai na? Aap kisina kisike neighbour ho. (Everything in Bombay is so nearby that you will be someone’s neighbour). But I would be really excited. If he is my neighbour then I hope I meet him in the lift and say ‘sir, big fan’. Maybe we could reel, ‘sir dance?’.”

Meanwhile, talking about the Rs 14.3 crore property, the plush apartment is located in the Bayview building in Juhu, Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan bought two apartments worth 100 crores last year and that was the talk of the town.

Catch the conversation right here:

Love Hostel released on Zee5 on February 25, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates from the entertainment world.

