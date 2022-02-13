Although Bobby Deol is currently not under the major limelight, back in the day – right after his debut film Barsaat, the actor became an instant hit. People started talking about his acting and dancing skills, he was even romantically linked with actresses, but did you know Bobby and Neelam dated for almost 5 years. Scroll down to know the details.

Before the two stars decided to settle down with their respective partners, Bobby and Neelam were head over heels in love with each other. However, their relationship ended but they never spoke about it. Many speculated the reason behind their break up but nothing was ever confirmed, many even claimed Pooja Bhatt was the reason behind their split.

Years later, Neelam finally broke her silence about her break up with Bobby Deol. In an interview with Stardust, the actress said it was their mutual decision and no one should be held responsible. She even addressed the reports that claimed Pooja Bhatt’s involvement was the main reason behind their split.

Talking to the magazine, Neelam said, “Yes, it’s true that Bobby Deol and I have split. I don’t like talking about my personal life as it is, but there are a lot of misconceptions and baseless rumours floating around, which I would like to lay to rest with a clarification. I don’t want people to believe what is untrue. And one of the rumours is that Bobby and I have split because of his involvement with Pooja Bhatt. Stardust itself had mentioned this.”

“Well, let me tell you and the world that this is false. I didn’t break off with Bobby because of Pooja Bhatt or any other girl for that matter. Our decision to part ways was mutual and amicable. Certainly not because of infidelity on anyone’s part.”

Neelam further claimed that breaking up with Bobby Deol was the most sensible decision as her family is also happy, she even said that she can now concentrate on other things. She added, “I just realized all of a sudden that I would never be happy with him. I know that five years is a long time to reach that realization; I realized late, but at least, I did. And when it dawned on me, I acted as quickly as I could. Like I said earlier, once I’ve made up my mind, I go through with it.”

The Ilzaam actress shared she and Bobby both came to a mutual decision as they felt it was better that they go separate ways.

Neelam who was last seen in the Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is currently married to actor Samir Soni, while Bobby Deol is married to Tanya Ahuja.

