If there’s one love story that will always stay with us in our hearts would be Madhubala and Dilip Kumar’s. The love that they shared with each other is the kind of love that people write poetry about. In a recent interview, the late actresses’ sister Madhur Bhushan revealed an incident where a fan recognised her by her feet even though she was wearing a ‘burkha’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The Mughal-E-Azam actress and Dilip Saab were together for 9 long years and their breakup didn’t go well with their fans. They couldn’t process the news of these two parting ways and it broke many hearts around the world. The late actress has worked in various films opposite Dilip Saab including Tarana, Amar and Sangdil to name a few.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with ETimes, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan opened up on her sister’s eternal love story with Dilip Kumar and revealed the reason behind the couple parting ways. Talking about the reason, she said, “If you believe me, it was the ‘Naya Daur’ case that created wedges between them. Tempers flared and things got bad. Shayad Allah ko manzoor nahin tha aur unka pyaar khatam ho gaya. Dilip saab had come home after that and yes, Madhubala did ask him to say ‘sorry’ to our father. But Dilip saab termed him as ‘dictator and difficult’. Madhubala reminded Dilip saab that he’d never behaved like that with him. My father liked Dilip Kumar. If he hadn’t liked Dilip Kumar, would he have given his consent to his daughter’s love story?”

Madhur Bhushan also revealed an incident where a fan recognised her just by looking at her feet and said, “Let me tell you one incident here. We had gone to see a film and we were served free snacks inside the auditorium. We asked the guy who’d brought the snacks why has he done so. He said the reason was Madhubala’s presence in our midst. We told him that she wasn’t there; mind you she was sitting in a burkha. He replied that he had recognised her from her feet because nobody could have such beautiful feet. I repeat nobody can replace my sister Madhubala.”

What are your thoughts on a fan recognising the late actress just by looking at her feet? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls Deepika Padukone’s Gehriyaan A ‘Bad Movie’; Takes A Dig Saying, “No Amount Of Skin Show Or P*rnography Can…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube