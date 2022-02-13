Salman Khan isn’t just a great actor but also an amazing singer. He has sung a few songs in his movies and last night, the superstar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself crooning on late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s song. Salman can be seen singing ‘Lag Ja Gale’ from ‘Woh Kaun Thi’ which starred Sadhana Shivdasani, Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra. As soon as the video was shared, trolls started reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Salman is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 49 million followers on Instagram. Sharing the video on the same, the actor captioned it, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji ….”

That indeed is true, we totally agree with Salman Khan here. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6th, 2022 after suffering from multiple organ failures and some of the biggest names in the entertainment and political industry attended her funeral to pay their last respects to the late singer.

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours with PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to name a few.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s video here:

That’s one beautiful performance by ‘Bhaijaan’.

Reacting to Salman’s video, a user commented, “bhai soo jaao yaar 😑😭.” Another fan commented, “bhaaaii soo jaao yaar raat k 2baaj gayeew 😢.. tumse naa ho payega 😭😭” A third user commented, “Seems like You are drunk But nice 🔥”

The comments section under Salman Khan’s video was filled with ‘Love you bhai” and well, his popularity among the fans is crazy.

